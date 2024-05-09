"This looks like one of my parlays" - Fans in splits as Terrance McKinney shares face merge photo with Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis had his face imposed over Terrance McKinney's and the latter posted it to social media which elicited laughter from many.

Via his X account @twrecks155, McKinney usually has a fun time with the mixed martial arts community. The lightweight, who readies to compete again this weekend, shared a photo of the famous heavyweight's face overtop of his.

McKinney prepares to collide with Esteban Ribovics with the former entering the octagon on the heels of back to back first first-round stoppages. This transpires in St. Louis, Missouri, and emanates from the Enterprise Center. Despite being locked into the fight, 'T.Wrecks' found time to have fun and it tickled many.

Multiple X users had their say on the face merge and a tweet thread began to steadily build. @CEOofEPO_ said:

"This looks like one of my parlays"

@Adr0ckk stated:

"Lmao, I was so confused at first..."

@Yohan_Bengali quipped:

"Dangerous AF!!!"

Check out the Derrick Lewis and Terrance McKinney face merge below:

Derrick Lewis and his next UFC assignment

Derrick Lewis will headline the UFC Fight Night event on May 11, which also features Terrance McKinney.

Lewis will go up against Rodrigo Nascimento, looking to get back to the win column against the 11-1 opponent. Nascimento is riding a three-fight winning streak heading into the bout and curiously this gives him the distinction of the longest active win streak at heavyweight as of this writing.

The Louisiana native looks to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Jailton Almeida last November in their UFC Fight Night main event in Sao Paulo.

'The Black Beast' is the all-time leader in knockouts throughout the 30+ years history of the UFC. Lewis' 14 KO wins are not just the most in the history of the heavyweight division but no fighter who has ever entered the octagon has separated opponents from consciousness more than him.

Lewis has a total of 18 wins and is the second winningest heavyweight fighter ever behind Andrei Arlovski who has 23 UFC victories as a heavyweight combatant.

Also, Lewis is one of the most action-intensive heavyweights of all time. He is tied for the second most fight night bonuses in divisional history with Stefan Struve as both have collected eight. The only heavyweight to have garnered more fight night bonuses is multi-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.