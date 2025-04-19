"This looks terrifying" - Fans feel the insane pain headliners Stamp Fairtex, Christian Lee endured to avoid tapping out inside the cage

Stamp Fairtex and Christian Lee once showcased incredible pain tolerance during a match under the ONE Championship banner. Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization released a highlight reel featuring athletes who endured deep submission attempts without tapping out, with both Stamp and Christian earning well-deserved spots in the compilation.

Ad

Check out the aforementioned reel below:

Ad

Trending

When Stamp challenged Angela Lee for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE X in March 2022, she faced the daunting task of navigating the then-defending champion's vaunted submission arsenal.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Lee nearly secured the victory with a rare twister submission in the contest, but the Thai megastar displayed tremendous grit and resilience to escape the hold. Despite her valiant effort, Stamp ultimately fell short as Lee retained the gold-plated belt with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Ad

On a similar note, Christian found himself in deep trouble when Shinya Aoki locked in an armbar during their clash for the ONE lightweight MMA world championship at ONE: Enter the Dragon in May 2019. Against the odds, Christian weathered the storm and turned the tables, earning a dramatic second-round TKO to fulfill his dream of becoming a world champion.

Fan reactions were overwhelming in the comment section of the video embedded above. A user wrote:

Ad

"This looks Terrifying. I think this a Knee bar"

Others commented:

"The first submission is insane"

"I would have tapped the moment he touched my legs and that is why nobody is going to remember my name"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan Comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @onechampionship on Instagram]

Stamp Fairtex reports for duty at ONE 173

Stamp Fairtex will surely need to sport that same grit when she suits up for action at ONE 173 — the promotion's highly anticipated return to the United States — on August 1.

Ad

There, she is peciled to square off with former teammate and close friend Denice Zamboanga in a long-awaited ONE women's atomweight MMA world title unification showdown, set to happen at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

This will be Stamp's first outing since claiming the vacant divisional crown against Ham Seo Hee in September 2023. Her absence from competition was caused by a torn meniscus she suffered in training last year, preparing for a bout against Zamboanga in June 2024.

A few months ago, Stamp Fairtex received her medical clearance to finally go at it with Zamboanga, who claimed the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship against Alyona Rassohyna this past January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.