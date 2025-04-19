"This looks terrifying" - Fans feel the insane pain headliners Stamp Fairtex, Christian Lee endured to avoid tapping out inside the cage

Stamp Fairtex and Christian Lee once showcased incredible pain tolerance during a match under the ONE Championship banner. Recently, the world's largest martial arts organization released a highlight reel featuring athletes who endured deep submission attempts without tapping out, with both Stamp and Christian earning well-deserved spots in the compilation.
Check out the aforementioned reel below:
When Stamp challenged Angela Lee for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE X in March 2022, she faced the daunting task of navigating the then-defending champion's vaunted submission arsenal.
Lee nearly secured the victory with a rare twister submission in the contest, but the Thai megastar displayed tremendous grit and resilience to escape the hold. Despite her valiant effort, Stamp ultimately fell short as Lee retained the gold-plated belt with a rear-naked choke in the second round.
On a similar note, Christian found himself in deep trouble when Shinya Aoki locked in an armbar during their clash for the ONE lightweight MMA world championship at ONE: Enter the Dragon in May 2019. Against the odds, Christian weathered the storm and turned the tables, earning a dramatic second-round TKO to fulfill his dream of becoming a world champion.
Fan reactions were overwhelming in the comment section of the video embedded above. A user wrote:
"This looks Terrifying. I think this a Knee bar"
Others commented:
"The first submission is insane"
"I would have tapped the moment he touched my legs and that is why nobody is going to remember my name"
Check out a few more reactions below:
Stamp Fairtex reports for duty at ONE 173
Stamp Fairtex will surely need to sport that same grit when she suits up for action at ONE 173 — the promotion's highly anticipated return to the United States — on August 1.
There, she is peciled to square off with former teammate and close friend Denice Zamboanga in a long-awaited ONE women's atomweight MMA world title unification showdown, set to happen at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
This will be Stamp's first outing since claiming the vacant divisional crown against Ham Seo Hee in September 2023. Her absence from competition was caused by a torn meniscus she suffered in training last year, preparing for a bout against Zamboanga in June 2024.
A few months ago, Stamp Fairtex received her medical clearance to finally go at it with Zamboanga, who claimed the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship against Alyona Rassohyna this past January.