'This man changed the life of a lot of people'- Anderson Silva opens up on the death of legendary rapper DMX

Anderson Silva has commented on the recent death of legendary rapper DMX. During his time with the UFC, Silva used a popular song by DMX titled songs 'Ain't No Sunshine' for his walkout.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, Anderson Silva claimed that he obviously felt very sad after hearing about the news of DMX. Silva labeled the late rapper a great talent.

The Spider added that not only was DMX a good actor, he was also a good singer, amazing father and a very good man. While Silva mentioned DMX's issues with drugs, the former UFC middleweight champion also knows that the iconic rapper has changed the lives of a lot of people:

"First of all, I'm a big fan of DMX and I feel very sad because DMX was a great talent. And then good actor, good singer, amazing father, is a very good man. Of course, he's had a lot problems with drugs and everything but it's not about this. It's about how much this man change the life of a lot of people and helped a lot of people. I respect [him] a lot," Silva said.

Anderson Silva has had several iconic fights in the UFC. The Spider has shared the octagon with some of the best fighters in the game, including the likes of Chael Sonnen, Chris Weidman, Vitor Belfort, Michael Bisping, Nick Diaz, Daniel Cormier and more.

It was during Anderson Silva's second fight against Sonnen when he used the song 'Ain't No Sunshine' by DMX. After one of the most iconic walkouts of all time, The Spider finished The American Gangster once again in their second meeting in the octagon.

Anderson Silva will be returning to action in a boxing match

Anderson Silva's next fight will be on June 19th when he faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a boxing match. The bout will be Silva's first fight since departing from the UFC in 2020.

The Spider has also confirmed that he will walk out to the same DMX song for his upcoming boxing showdown against Chavez Jr.