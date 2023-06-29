"This man" - Darren Till trolls US President Joe Biden for unbelievable mistake in naming country at war with Russia

Darren Till is a former UFC fighter who many once thought was on track for greatness in the octagon. Unfortunately for him, numerous struggles with injury and a seeming technical regression as a fighter led to one too many setbacks. Ultimately, 'The Gorilla' left the UFC in February and hasn't fought since.

However, what the Englishman never lost was his social media presence. He has always been a vocal figure in MMA. So when United States President Joe Biden made the recent mistake of saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing the war "in Iraq" instead of Ukraine, Darren Till offered his two cents.

"This man [laughing emojis]"

The United States President misspeaking has become a topic of increasing focus among his critics, who believe these gaffes are indicative of his age catching up to him.

Meanwhile, there's no news on Till's next move since his departure from the UFC. The former welterweight title challenger left the promotion reportedly to pursue other interests, but is yet to do anything of note. He hasn't signed with another promotion nor has he tried to use his name value for something else.

He did flirt with the idea of potentially boxing Tommy Fury or Logan Paul, if enough money was offered, but nothing ever came of it. With his many injury woes throughout the years, fans will wonder if Darren Till will ever return to the UFC.

What were Darren Till's final years in the UFC like?

The once undefeated UFC welterweight had one of the most spectacular falls from grace in recent MMA history. At one point in time, Darren Till was thought by many to be a future UFC champion. However, he never recovered from his one-sided title loss to Tyron Woodley.

What followed was a stunning knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal on English soil, prompting 'The Gorilla' to move up to middleweight. While his debut at 185 pounds was successful, it was a defensive, low-volume affair that saw him earn a split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum, another former welterweight.

His next three fights were losses – two of those defeats were crushing – meaning that Till was 1-5 in his last six fights. The combination of a rough patch and his injury issues led to him walking away from the promotion.

