"This man preys on the weak" - UFC star takes a strong stance against Andrew Tate amid wave of fighter support

A UFC star has taken a strong stance against Andrew Tate as the wave of fighter support rises for the former kickboxer.

Tate is arguably one of the most famous names in the world at this point. While he has been crucified as a misogynist, he also has a strong army of supporters who back everything he says. Moreover, there has been a wave of fighters who have come forward and supported the former kickboxer like Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards and Sean O'Malley.

However, Chris Curtis recently took a strong stance against Tate and urged his fans to not be like him. While claiming that 'Cobra' is a man who "preys on the weak", Curtis had this to say on Twitter:

"Andrew Tate is what weak men think a strong man is...This man preys on the weak, So what does that say about you? To all the guys out there falling into this bullsh*t, learn to be strong on your own merits. You have your own strengths. Be a decent dude. Don't be this guy"

Take a look at his tweet below:

What did Sean Strickland say about Andrew Tate?

Much like Chris Curtis, Sean Strickland also does not seem to be the biggest fan of Andrew Tate. The UFC middleweight champion is known for his outspoken nature and he did the same while urging his followers to stop admiring 'Cobra'.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel along with Chirs Curtis, Sean Strickland blasted Tate for pushing the narrative of evaluating self-worth based on superficial attributes like cars and clothing. The UFC middleweight champion also asserted that 'Cobra' would be too scared to confront him in person and said:

"I'm telling you right now if you meet a girl and she doesn't want to be with you if you drive a Hyundai Accent, she ain't the f**king one. If Andrew Tate was right here he wouldn't even make eye contact with me. He is so f**king scared of me... I'm going to keep rocking my Hyundai Accent, we're going to keep making money."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments about Tate in the video below (8:30):