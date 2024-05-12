"This man is wild" - Fans in splits as Derrick Lewis takes off his shorts and moons the crowd after adding another KO to his record at UFC St. Louis

Derrick Lewis cemented his place in UFC history with a thunderous knockout victory over Rodrigo Nascimento at UFC on ESPN 56 in St. Louis. The win not only marked Lewis' return to the win column after a grappling-heavy defeat in 2023 but also propelled him to the top of the UFC's all-time knockout leaderboards with a staggering 15 knockouts.
Coming off a loss to Jailton Almeida in 2023, Lewis needed a win. The fight started with both fighters grappling heavily, with Nascimento showcasing his skills. However, Lewis lived up to his nickname in the third, landing a devastating right hand to Nascimento's temple, sending him crashing to the canvas. Lewis followed up with ground and pound to secure the victory.
The victory itself was impressive, however, it was his post-fight celebration that dominated post-fight discussions. In a bizarre series of events, Lewis stripped off his shorts in the center of the Octagon, first using them to fan his unconscious opponent before parading around the cage like a triumphant warrior.
The celebration didn't end there. Lewis tossed his cup towards the media section and capped it all off with a full moon of the St. Louis crowd.
Lewis' record now stands at 27 wins, solidifying his position as the no. 12 ranked heavyweight in the UFC. He has won 15 of his last 22 fights and 6 of his last 11.