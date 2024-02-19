"This is massive" - Daniel Cormier's new show with Chael Sonnen following Ryan Clark's departure has fans excited

Daniel Cormier will have his third different interpretation of an MMA show on ESPN with a familiar co-host following the end of DC & RC.

Following former co-host Ryan Clark's announcement of his departure from ESPN, Chael Sonnen released a comedic promotional video on his social media, declaring himself as the next co-host of the ESPN MMA show alongside Cormier.

Expand Tweet

Having been with ESPN since their purchasing of the rights for UFC broadcasts in 2018, Daniel Cormier initially co-hosted the DC and Helwani show alongside Ariel Helwani before the journalist's departure. Cormier has been co-hosting DC and RC with Clark since 2021.

Though several fans expressed grief about the end of DC & RC, many more showed excitement for the potential of the new 'DC and Chael' show. Some fans claimed the move was 'massive' for ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Other fans commented:

"Can't wait for this."

"Love DC & Clark show. Looking forward to DC and Chael show."

"Already a better show than DC & RC and that was a great one!"

"I think I prefer the name Chael Sonnen and another guy."

Here are a few more fan reactions to the 'DC and Chael' announcement:

Fan reactions to 'DC and Chael' show announcement on ESPN [via @chaelsonnen on X]

Why did Ryan Clark leave 'DC & RC' with Daniel Cormier?

After two years of co-hosting the ESPN MMA show DC and RC with Daniel Cormier, Ryan Clark has vacated the position, resulting in the new 'DC and Chael' show, premiering in February.

While fans have speculated that the former NFL star leaving the show was largely due to his criticism of women's MMA following the lackluster bantamweight title fight at UFC 297, Clark would later reveal that he would be leaving ESPN entirely due to failed contract negotiations. Though it would not be publicly revealed, his comments on the episode preluding his announcement to leave appear to be a coincidence.

Expand Tweet

As of Feb. 18, Clark is an 'undrafted free agent' in the broadcasting industry, as he declared in his announcement tweet. Clark reportedly still has an offer from ESPN to return to the company with a salary offer he feels is insufficient.