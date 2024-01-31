“This is why he has never been knocked out” - Fans show utmost respect to Superlek’s incredible spirit against Takeru’s barrage

Even after the successful defense of his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Takeru Segawa with a unanimous decision victory in the main event of ONE 165, which happened inside the jam-packed Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, Superlek Kiatmoo9 admitted that he got into trouble at one point during the fight.

In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, Superlek shared that he was in real trouble when Takeru caught him with multiple vicious punches to the body in the last minute of the third round.

‘The Kicking Machine’ stated:

“I took that shot from Takeru and my body just froze. The only thing that I could think of was that I had to do whatever it took to survive.”

That sequence was made possible by a left hook that landed by the former three-division K1 champion and forced the defending world champion to the corner. Takeru then proceeded to throw more combinations that rocked Superlek.

However, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative channeled his inner fortitude and survived the onslaught from the challenger to make it out of the round.

Because of this toughness and the full display of the heart of a champion, Superlek received high praise from fans as users @kure_cesar, @therealpolskag, @rickybarksdale, @saatsukiii, @brand0nnnnnnnnn, @ptp_joe_, and @milkchocolatetsunami commented:

“That was The chance to KO, but Superlek show a Warrior heart”

“Takeru is a MONSTER with his punches. They never looked slowed or tired”

“Probably got hit in the liver.”

“Some refs would of called for a 8 count”

“takes a warrior to admit that, what a fight man superlek rlly one of if not the best pure striker on the planet rn”

“This is why he has never been knocked out in his fighting history. 👏👏👏”

“Just liver shot after liver shot😩”

Superlek defended his world title, received a $50,000 bonus for his performance

That victory was Superlek’s second successful world title defense since winning the 26-pound golden belt in January 2023 and extending his win streak to nine. This striking masterclass also earned him an additional $50,000 bonus.

Superlek was hailed as one of the top performers during the card and joined Garry Tonon, Marat Grigorian, Kade Ruotolo, Nieky Holzken and Shinya Aoki, who received the incentive from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.