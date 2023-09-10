"THIS ONE IS FOR THE MISFITS" - Nina-Marie Daniele's berserk cageside reaction to Sean Strickland's #andnew moment 

MMA journalist Nina-Marie Danielle celebrated Sean Strickland’s win over Israel Adesanya at the UFC 293 PPV event with a loud and ecstatic roar. Strickland went into the middleweight title fight as a massive underdog.

While Adesanya had every advantage over the California native on paper, he failed to counter Strickland’s perfect game plan. Strickland became the undisputed middleweight champion on the back of a dominant unanimous decision win [49-46X3].

Nina-Marie Daniele, who was attending the event cage side, was rooting for Strickland to pull off an upset win over the dominant champion. She joined the ecstatic crowd to celebrate 'Tarzan’s win over ‘The Last Stylebender’. Watch Daniele’s reaction below, courtesy of her personal Twitter handle:

She captioned the video with an inspirational quote, read it below:

“This one is for the misfits, for the outkasts, for the ones that don’t fit in. There is always a place for you and we all deserve greatness. So proud of my homie Sean Strickland! Never doubted you for a second. Ice cream, apple pie, !@SStricklandMMA #UFC293”

Sean Strickland shares a respectful moment with Israel Adesanya in the octagon

Strickland and Adesanya did not have a lot of good things to say about each other in the lead-up to their UFC 293 fight. However, they cordially squashed the beef once the fight was over and congratulated each other for a great performance. Watch the moment below, courtesy of UFC’s official Instagram account: