“This one’s too funny” - Fans react as Chael Sonnen continues to attack Jorge Masvidal in escalating social media feud

Chael Sonnen isn't cooling in his pursuit of chastizing Jorge Masvidal on X and fans are loving the interactions.

Ever since both appeared on The MMA Hour within the last four months, an unusual rivalry has formed with neither man willing to back down. Sonnen recently re-sparked the feud, taking more shots at Masvidal, whom he referred to as 'MasviDumb.'

In his March 24 tweet, Sonnen criticized Masvidal's upcoming boxing fight with Nate Diaz, claiming 'Gamebred' will 'prove to the world he can suck at two combat sports.'

As some fans had grown tired of the repeated gimmick from the former UFC fighters, Sonnen's latest tweet appeared to receive approval from the crowd.

One fan responded:

"This one's too funny"

Masvidal and Diaz reported their bout will be on June 1 on pay-per-view from the Kia Forum in California. The fight will be a rematch of their UFC 244 main event for the inaugural BMF belt that ended with a controversial doctor stoppage.

Other fans commented:

"10-7 Chael"

"It's all about the Benjamins"

"Undefeated and undisputed"

"If Jorge wins will you box him to settle this drama?"

View more fan reactions to Chael Sonnen's tweet at Jorge Masvidal below:

Fans react to Chael Sonnen's latest tweet [via @chaelsonnen on X]

How did the Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal beef originate?

Since the final months of 2023, Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal have engaged in an unforeseen rivalry that originated on The MMA Hour.

In one of the show's most notable moments of 2023, Sonnen engaged in a heated argument with host Ariel Helwani, causing many to react on social media. Of those backing the reporter included Masvidal, who bashed the ESPN analyst, calling Sonnen a 'cheater' and 'fake gangster' for the failed drug tests in his career.

With the conversation occurring in February, Masvidal spoke in the interview of upcoming events in his promotion, Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, while also initiating a callout of Nate Diaz for a rematch. Masvidal cited Sonnen as someone he would like to 'f*** up' due to their mutual distaste for one another but the bout with Diaz has since been put together.

The two have since engaged in back-and-forth banter on X, including threats of physical violence from both sides should they meet in person.