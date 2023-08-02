"This is where we peaked" - Jake Paul fondly reminisces "best picture" with brother Logan ahead of their first amateur fight

Jake Paul revisited some of his biggest hits on Instagram ahead of his fight against Nate Diaz, and a photo with Logan Paul cracked him up.

'The Problem Child' is days away from one of the biggest fights of his career. He will face former UFC fighter Nate Diaz on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The fight takes place on the same day as SummerSlam, which features Logan Paul.

Ahead of their fights, the younger Paul brother reminisced while looking at an old photo of him and his brother.

"This was before my first amateur fight, with my brother. We were going to the press conference. I think this is where we peaked in terms of our looks and aesthetic. So this is probably the best picture we've ever taken together. Because we don't look like this anymore."

Both Logan and Jake Paul started their boxing careers at the same time. However, 'The Problem Child' has taken his career to levels no one ever expected. He was at one point unbeaten in the ring with a record of six wins and 0 losses, before losing his first-ever fight to Tommy Fury. He will now look to beat one of the icons of UFC on Saturday night.

IFN @IfnBoxing pic.twitter.com/E772zrssJi The face to face with Jake Paul and Nate Diaz ended earlier than anticipated🥊

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 0:15 onwards):

Nate Diaz says he does not want to promote his fight against Jake Paul

Nate Diaz has made it very clear that he is not going to trash talk just to sell the fight. The former UFC fighter is known for getting into altercations with fans and other fighters during events. In a recent video with ESPN MMA, he spoke about fighting Jake Paul rather than trash talk.

"I don't talk a bunch of s**t like he wants to do. I don't wanna sit here and talk s**t and go back and forth. He said something about me f****ing up at the press conference. I wasn't there for no argument, I don't even want to go to a press conference to argue with nobody. If we're gonna argue, we're gonna fight, so let's just stay the f**k away from each other till it's time to fight."

Take a look at a clip from the interview:

Nate Diaz believes in letting his hands do the talking when he fights Jake Paul. This could also be the reason why he walked out of their face-to-face with Ariel Helwani less than five minutes into it.