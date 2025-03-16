"This is so ridiculous" - Joe Rogan pushes U.S. government to ease tensions with Canada amid tariff war

Joe Rogan hopes the United States will "become friends" again with Canada.

Earlier this week, Rogan released episode #2290 of 'The Joe Rogan Experience.' The beloved UFC commentator's latest podcast guest was standup comedian Michael Kosta.

Kosta mentioned the 4 Nations hockey tournament that featured the United States and Canada in the championship game.

Over 10 million people watched the championship game live on February 20. Canada won in overtime by a score of 3-2.

The sporting event received added attention due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Canadian governments.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Canada with tariffs on their imports. Canada has reportedly refused to back down during the negotiations.

During the previously mentioned JRE episode, Rogan responded to Kosta mentioning the hockey game by saying this:

"We have to become friends with Canada again. This is so ridiculous. I can't believe there's like anti-American, anti-Canadian sentiment going on. It's the dumbest f*cking feud."

Donald Trump, who Joe Rogan supported in the recent election, claimed one reason for the tariffs on Canada was that they aren't doing enough to prevent illegal drugs like fentanyl from entering his country.

Watch Rogan's comment starting at 2:21 below:

Joe Rogan labels Americans who think Canada is an enemy as "idiots"

The United States and Canada first played in the 4 Nations hockey tournament in the opening round on February 14. The United States won the first meeting in Canada with a score of 3-1.

Before the game started, fans booed the US national anthem, leading to several fights between the players in the opening seconds.

Since then, tension between some American and Canadian citizens has grown, which Joe Rogan believes isn't reasonable.

During the JRE episode with Michael Kosta, Rogan had this to say:

"There's a lot of idiots that now think, 'They're our f*cking enemy. Why are we subsidizing Canada? How come they don't have their own military?' Well, they don't, so let's just like deal with it as it is." [2:55-3:08]

Donald Trump has set an April 2 deadline for Canada to reach an agreement with the US before the import tariffs are executed.

