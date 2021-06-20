"This is very special for me"- Anderson Silva sends a message to the people who think he is too old to be fighting

Anderson Silva was victorious over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to the sport of boxing. In his comeback fight, 'The Spider' looked absolutely dominant, ultimately defeating Chavez Jr. via decision.

In the aftermath of the fight, Anderson Silva spoke to the media and stated that the moment was quite special for him. Silva added that people started to think that he was too old but that was far from being the case.

'The Spider' went on to say that he loves his job and loves fighting before passing on a good message for being successful in life. The former UFC middleweight champion reminded everyone that one has to work hard and put in their best effort to succeed:

"You know, this is very special for me, especially because a lot of people think I'm old but I'm not old. I love my job, I love fighting and when God continues to give me salute, I continue to do my job because the secret for you to be successful in life is not about listening to bad people, it's putting your heart in your job and working hard, and doing your best you can."

Anderson Silva also dedicated his victory to the United States of America and Brazil, the two countries that are closest to his heart:

"And, I think right now in my life, I need to pass the good message for every single person in the world and I bring this victory for my two countries, United States and Brazil."

Anderson Silva made his return to combat sports with a big win

Anderson Silva made his return to the world of combat sports with a big win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Leading up to the fight, Chavez Jr. missed weight for the bout and Silva earned an extra $100K.

The fight also marked Silva's first fight since leaving the UFC last year, in the aftermath of his showdown against Uriah Hall in a middleweight clash. It is quite clear that Anderson Silva still absolutely loves fighting. He is expected to continue on in the combat sports world moving forward.

