"This is so weird" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia downs beer without waiting for Devin Haney at ceremonial weigh-ins

After missing weight for the biggest fight of his career against Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia puzzled fans with his actions at the event's ceremonial weigh-ins.

Continuing to concern the public with his actions entering the WBC title fight, Garcia weighed in three pounds over the super lightweight limit before showing no signs of remorse on social media and during the ceremonial weigh-ins on April 19. "King Ryan" was forced to pay a hefty fee to Haney as a penalty but boasted about having an advantage on X before appearing to down a beer on the scale in front of the crowd.

As the challenger, Garcia approached the stage first but did not wait for Haney, confusing ring announcer Joe Martinez.

Check out the video of Ryan Garcia at the ceremonial weigh-ins below:

Needless to say, the latest act from Garcia did not make fans on social media feel any better about his chances of winning the fight. Due to his weight miss, the 25-year-old is no longer able to win the WBC super lightweight title even if he pulls off the win.

With no other word to describe the sequence of events, one fan labeled Garcia's actions as "weird," commenting:

"This is so weird"

Other fans wrote:

"Downing a beer at weigh-ins after missing weight is diabolical"

"I don't really know what else to say other than this is a black eye on the institution of boxing..."

"The biggest enemy to boxing is boxers"

"How is this fight still sanctioned?"

View more fan reactions to the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia ceremonial weigh-ins below:

Fans reacting to Ryan Garcia at the ceremonial weigh-ins [via @michaelbensonn on X]

Ryan Garcia claims he was not drinking beer at the ceremonial weigh-ins

Ryan Garcia has gained a lot of negative attention during the week leading up to his April 20 bout with Devin Haney and was heavily criticized for appearing to drink beer on the scale at the ceremonial weigh-ins. However, Garcia came out on social media just hours later to claim that the beverage he infamously ingested was apple juice in a beer bottle and not alcohol.

Garcia wrote on Instagram:

"Real talk that beer was apple juice and sparkling water. Don't believe what you see. I'm f****** ready @daznboxing VIVA THE KINGDOM OF GOD"

Several fans speculated that the "beer" was fake, a claim that Garcia is now backing.

Regardless of the legitimacy of the beer bottle, fans pointed out that Garcia's team, including his father and promoter Oscar De La Hoya, seemed to have worried expressions on April 19.

