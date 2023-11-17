"This is weird, forgive me" - When Conor McGregor starring as an extra alongside Sheamus in the movie 'The Escapist' had fans amused

Conor McGregor may be starring in the upcoming remake of Road House, but the former UFC champion is no stranger to major film studio productions.

Aside from the Netflix documentaries on his UFC career, 'The Notorious' was also an extra in the 2008 film The Escapist long before his international celebrity status.

McGregor was not the only sports figure seen in the film, as WWE star Sheamus was cast in the movie as prisoner boxer, 'Two Ton.'

The movie was filmed primarily in Dublin, Ireland, which allowed McGregor to be an extra in the shooting process roughly one year before his professional MMA debut.

Conor McGregor in Road House

Despite American sports movies being a popular genre, there are very few popular films that exist involving the UFC. That could soon change, however, with a reboot of the old film Road House, set to come out soon.

Though McGregor was an extra in The Escapist, he will be credited for making his acting debut in a much larger role in Road House. The film stars American actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the main role, but McGregor will play a big part in the film along with former UFC fighter Jay Hieron.

A weigh-in scene in the movie was filmed during UFC 285 fight week, followed by a short fight scene inside the UFC octagon. Jon Anik and Megan Olivi were also seen acting as broadcast commentators.

An official release date for Road House is yet to be announced, though it was initially targeted for the end of 2023. The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime, and it is unclear if it will appear in theaters.