"This whole fight is still paying my ex" - Mackenzie Dern talks getting 'punched in the face' to clear alimony dues amid divorce proceedings

UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern recently opened up about getting "punched in the face" to clear alimony dues amid divorce proceedings.

Ahead of her UFC Vegas 73 bout against Angela Hill in May, Dern revealed that she was in a complex legal battle with her ex-husband, Wesley Santos. The UFC fighter accused Santos of physical abuse and highlighted her inability to defend herself due to the fear of legal repercussions and the risk of losing custody of her daughter, Moa.

Moreover, Dern was ruled as the primary earner between the two and she was ordered by the court to pay her estranged husband's court fees amounting to $10,000 and an additional monthly spousal and child allowance of $4,006.

Speaking about it during UFC 295 media day, Mackenzie Dern said that even though she is legally separated from her partner, most of her money from her fight against Jessica Andrade will go towards paying him. She said:

“I realized we always have problems. Just the pressure. The last one I went through the divorce. The divorce is final but you don’t realize how much aftermath there is to it. Literally, this whole fight is still paying my ex. It’s crazy, I have to get punched in the face and you work so hard and you do all this and you have to like pay that much of something."

Mackenzie Dern speaks about fighting Jessica Andrade at UFC 295

Ahead of her highly anticipated fight against Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern spoke about potentially getting the most dangerous version of her. The former champion is riding a three-fight losing streak out of her four fights this year.

Speaking about it during the UFC 295 media day, Dern spoke about how lack of wins in her recent bouts might have made Andrade more dangerous.

“She’s still there. She’s still got this. I think she’s going to come with strategy. In the three fights, she was submitted twice and knocked out once. I think she’s going to have a little more of a game plan. I think she’ll still come for war. I think she wants to take my head off. She wants to kill me in this fight.”

