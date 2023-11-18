“This will definitely be a movie in a few years” - Fans show their love for Danielle Kelly’s rise to world championship glory

Prior to becoming the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion, Danielle Kelly was a former ring girl in other fight promotions.

This inspiring story of Kelly was picked up by the world’s largest martial arts organization, as she was featured in a social media trend created by them in an Instagram post they published on November 17, 2023.

The post was captioned:

“Never give up 💫🏅 Does Danielle Kelly’s journey inspire you to pursue your goals? 💪🌟 @daniellekellybjj⁠#ONEChampionship #MartialArts #BJJ”

Because of this incredible shift in her fate, fans all over the world were inspired by her successful story. She is now known as one of the best pound-for-pound submission artists today. The fans applauded her for this fantastic achievement on Instagram.

They commented:

“This will definitely be a movie in a few years.”

“What an amazing story!! I am sure it wasn’t easy getting here today. Keep going !!!! Wish you the best!”

“Wonderful journey. Keep it up you’re killing it”

“What a transition!!!! Amazing!!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

“From a ring girl the Queen of the ring”

“Doesn’t matter where you start, matters where you end up @daniellekellybjj ✔️”

The Silver Fox BJJ representative is fresh off her world title triumph in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14. She exacted revenge against rival Jessa Khan in their world title showdown to become the inaugural women’s submission grappling world champion of the promotion.

Before earning the world title shot, Danielle Kelly competed in three submission grappling matches. She won won two of them against Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura, while her bout with Mei Yamaguchi concluded in a draw via technical decision.