The world's largest martial arts organization has recently announced an exciting fight. It will be part of the ONE Fight Night 26 card on Dec. 6, and it will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus is set to take on Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane in an all-important kickboxing match that could potentially have world championship implications.

ONE Championship officially posted the fight announcement on Instagram recently. The caption read:

"Kickboxing BANGER 🥊 Muay Thai phenom Nabil Anane switches sports for a marquee clash with former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchtanong on December 6 at ONE Fight Night 26 on @primevideo! What's your prediction? @nabil_anane @petchtanong"

This match received a positive reception from fans, who look forward to the battle of youth and experience. Users @mdaffa_aprize, @golf_loba_23, @und1sputed_media, @china.sunflower10.16, and @follow_kru_ae are intrigued if this will be changing of the guard in the division or if the veteran fighter still has plenty left on his tank, as they commented:

"This will be an intriguing fight."

"Crazy Fight 😵‍💫"

"Winner to face Haggerty?"

"A new champion is about to be born 🔥🔥🔥"

"Long range attack >>> nabil✅ Technique and experience kickboxing >>>petchtanong✅ But Whoever wins will have a chance to become the Bantamweight Kickboxing Champion. 🔥🔥🔥"

Petchtanong and Nabil Anane looking to extend their respective winning streaks at ONE Fight Night 26

Heading into the match, Petchtanong and Anane are riding their respective winning streaks, with the former having three and the latter enjoying five consecutive victories.

The Superbon Training Camp representative is coming off a second-round TKO win over Alaverdi Ramazanov last June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68, while the Team Mehdi Zatout-affiliated athlete is fresh off a unanimous decision victory against Soe Lin Oo on Sept. 27 at ONE Friday Fights 81.

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 6. North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch the event live and for free.

