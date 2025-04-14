"Those liver shots will take anyone out" - Fans feel the pain Fabricio Andrade unleashed in his stellar ONE Championship run

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has a deep bag of tricks in his striking arsenal, though his most favored weapon is something that most of his peers and fans tend to underrate — the body shot.
In a video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion on Instagram, ONE showed how effective Andrade's body blows were during his clashes against former 145-pound MMA king John Lineker, South Korean rival Kwon Won Il, and Filipino standout Jeremy Pacatiw.
Check out the entire compilation below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Fans acknowledged the sheer power and accuracy that 'Wonder Boy' brings to the table in the comments section, writing:
"Best -66kg mma fighter in the world 🔥"
"The power is has to hit this chest region is impressive!"
"Liver shot is a painfull way to go ahahha 🔥🔥🔥"
"Those liver shots will take anyone out! He's been watching @basruttenmma videos I bet! 👏👏👏🙏🏽✊🏽"
Andrade's proficiency in landing body shots has brought him five finishes in seven victories. It was also one of his key weapons in capturing the then-vacant ONE bantamweight pound MMA world championship over Lineker in February 2023.
Jeremy Pacatiw sheds light on Fabricio Andrade's powerful body blows
Jeremy Pacatiw fought Fabricio Andrade back in February 2022, yet he still remembers the pain he felt when the latter landed the fight-ending knee to his body.
Looking back at the moment in an interview with The MMA Superfan, 'The Juggernaut' opened up on the 27-year-old's power, saying:
"The one he hit me with during our fight was no fluke, his timing with that shot was perfect. I was the one who really leaned into the impact because when he landed the knee I was moving toward it. I really collided with that one, he really caught me with it."