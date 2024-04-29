"Thought you was for the kids?" - Boxing world gives mixed reactions as Ryan Garcia confuses fans posing with Donald Trump's "stunt double"

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia stirred up a storm on social media with a series of pictures featuring him alongside a figure resembling former United States President Donald Trump.

Garcia's post garnered mixed reactions from fans, with many expressing confusion and disappointment over his apparent association with Trump. Criticism centered around Trump's administration policies regarding Mexican immigrants, juxtaposed with Garcia's Mexican heritage, led to questions about his stance.

The pugilist posted the pictures, writing:

“Great times @realdonaldtrump 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A lot of laughs Some boxing talk and Great vibes.”

The post elicited strong reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment with comments like:

"He separated families @kingryan I thought you was for the kid?"

"Did u forget he was torturing Mexican kids in cages? Did u forget he separated Hispanic families because they wasn't born in the United States? SMH"

Others raised doubts about the authenticity of the encounter, suggesting that the individual in the photos was not Trump but rather a stunt double.

"That's a 45 year old Trump stunt double 😂"

"Who is that because that's not Trump."

Eddie Hearn doubts Ryan Garcia's explanations for pre-fight antics and missed weight

Ryan Garcia's shocking victory over Devin Haney on April 20 continues to raise questions. While Garcia dominated 'The Dream' en route to a decision win, the fight wasn't for Haney's WBC super lightweight title due to Garcia missing weight by over three pounds.

Garcia's pre-fight behavior, including erratic social media posts and discussions of cannabis use, fueled concerns he wouldn't even make it to the fight. However, after the victory, Garcia claimed his antics were a ploy to make people think he was losing focus. He also attributed the missed weight to advice from Floyd Mayweather.

Devin Haney's co-promoter, Eddie Hearn, isn't buying either of Garcia's explanations. In a recent interview, Hearn expressed skepticism about Mayweather's involvement and the supposed pre-fight act.

During an interview with Seconds Out, Hearn said:

"I'm not so sure he was [advised by Mayweather]. He said he put the whole thing on as an act, and I'm not sure about that either. But you've got to take your hat off to him, because wherever he's at mentally, he put a great performance in. But he did come in three-and-a-half pounds over. Not a lot of people have spoken about that, it is a thing."

Check out Eddie Hearn's interview below (06:00):