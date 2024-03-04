After conquering his third MMA weight class in ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin is ready to scale even greater heights.

‘Sladkiy’ accomplished the improbable over the weekend, dethroning Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166 to add the middleweight MMA world title to his collection.

Now, the Russian juggernaut wants to continue testing himself against the best in the world, and he doesn’t mind transitioning to another combat sport just to prove he’s at top of the food chain.

In his ONE 166 post-event interview, Malykhin once again entertained the idea of taking on arguably the most feared heavyweight fighter in the world, Francis Ngannou.

While the triple-champ would love to throw down against ‘The Predator’ in mixed martial arts, he’s also willing to trade punches with the notorious heavy-hitter under boxing rules.

After all, the 36-year-old is confident in victory because of his world-class trainer John Hutchinson.

“I have the best trainer [John Hutchinson] in the world in boxing, therefore he doesn’t stand a chance.”

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou made the crossover to boxing last year in a split-decision loss to lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Anatoly Malykhin showcased world-class boxing in three-round demolition of Reinier de Ridder

For those questioning how Anatoly Malykhin would fare in a boxing match, just take a look at his utter domination of Reinier de Ridder in their rematch at ONE 166.

The heavyweight, light heavyweight, and now middleweight MMA king battered ‘The Dutch Knight’ on the feet, using relentless pressure to conquer his third division.

The replay of Malykhin’s amazing performance at ONE 166 is available free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch the ONE 166 post-event press conference below: