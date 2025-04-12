"Thrilled" to be a part of UFC 314, Megan Olivi pens inspiring note as she enters "third trimester" with her 'healthy baby boy' 

Megan Olivi shared a heartfelt note ahead of her appearance at UFC 314, happening at the verge of her entry into her third trimester. Olivi took to X to express her emotions before getting into her broadcasting duties for UFC 314.

She highlighted that appearing at UFC 314 would be a completely different experience since she would be fulfilling her duties while on the verge of entering her third trimester with her "healthy baby boy."

The 38-year-old also voiced her concern about a few untoward pregnancy-related factors that she might have to deal with. Besides all this, she announced her absence from a few following UFC PPVs due to her inability to commute in her given condition. The initial part of her update read:

"Tonight is our annual Miami pay-per-view and I go to work about to head into my third trimester with the healthy baby boy of our dreams. I am still anxious as can be, constantly feeling for kicks (literally even seconds before we go live), but incredibly grateful to be in this position."

She added:

"Things are a little harder—figuring out outfits (usually my fave) is tough, I get tired and sore, and yes, insecure. But our son has been with me for so many incredible events already!"

Olivi continued:

"This is my last show outside of Las Vegas until after he is born (which also means I won’t be on a few PPVs coming up) because my doctors want to keep baby boy and myself safe. But you will still see me for some Vegas shows until he makes his debut!"

Check out Megan Olivi's comments below:

Megan Olivi is excited about UFC 314

Megan Olivi highlighted the struggles involved in pregnancy in the latter part of her X-based note. However, she also expressed gratitude for having supporters who have had her back during this time. Olivi revealed that she got tearful after viewing their endearing messages.

"To anyone struggling to get to this phase—I understand in the depths of my soul—please just keep the faith. And to the women (and men!) who sent such nice messages to me after I posted a story about some of the more interesting comments thrown my way since being pregnant—thank you, you’re the tribe we all need. Your messages moved me to tears."

The former Miss Universe pageant ended her account, voicing her excitement about UFC 314.

"I am so thrilled to be a part of tonight’s massive card, and not a moment goes by where I don’t remember how blessed I am to bring our baby boy along every step of the journey."

