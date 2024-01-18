Tickets for Cedric Doumbe's return at PFL Paris sells out in 20 minutes

Cedric Doumbe is in fact a bonafide star in MMA.

After knocking out Jordan Zebo in his PFL debut to improve to 5-0 in MMA, Doumbe has been announced to return to the smart cage in March. Doumbe will headline the PFL Europe 1 card against Baissangour Chamsoudinov, and tickets have already sold out. Per Doumbe's X account and confirmed by Ariel Helwani, the Paris fight card sold out in roughly 20 minutes.

The rest of the fight card has not even been made public yet, with only the main event released on Tapology.

Expand Tweet

Doumbe's last fight in Paris against Zebo at the 2023 event PFL Europe 3 lasted just nine seconds before the former Glory Kickboxing champion knocked his opponent unconscious.

In his brief MMA career to date, Doumbe has won all five of his fights by knockout, with the longest bout lasting just 2:56 into the second round.

Expand Tweet

Though most fans likely rushed to the gates for Doumbe's return, some fans could also be in support of Chamsoudinov due to his fight camp being based in Paris.

The currently scheduled date for Doumbe and Chamsoudinov's main event is set for March 7 on DAZN.

Who is Cedric Doumbe's next opponent, Baissangour Chamsoudinov?

After fans begged for Cedric Doumbe's return to MMA following a quick knockout in his PFL debut, the French superstar has been booked to headline a March 7 PFL Europe fight card.

Though fans may expect another quick knockout, Doumbe's opponent will be another undefeated prospect in the 22-year-old Baissangour Chamsoudinov. Chamsoudinov fights out of Paris, France — the announced location of PFL Europe 1 — and the MMA Factory team famous for producing Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

Expand Tweet

Chamsoudinov will be making his PFL debut and has some believing he can cause Doumbe adversity in their matchup as a wrestler. Despite fighting out of Paris, some have made comparisons with 'Baki' to Khamzat Chimaev as both fighters were born in Chechnya.

Initial fight odds have not been released, though it is assumed that Doumbe will open as a much larger favorite than he was in his last matchup with Jordan Zebo.