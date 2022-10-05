“I pose a different threat” - Tiffany Teo shares her advantages over Angela Lee

Following a stunning first-round finish of world-renowned Indian wrestler, Ritu Phogat, Tiffany Teo believes she’s just one fight away from challenging Angela Lee for the atomweight belt.

As showcased in previous fights, and not just with Phogat, Tiffany Teo has made it abundantly clear that she can go toe-to-toe with world-class grapplers. Beating Phogat at her own game seems to have given Teo the confidence to call out the most dangerous grappler at atomweight.

Taking questions from the media at the ONE 161 post-fight interview, the 32-year-old veteran explained some of the advantages she has over Lee:

“I think I have superior striking compared to Angela and I think we’re pretty even on the ground. I feel like I can mix things up in terms of MMA, in just setting up my takedowns you know. I just feel like I pose a different threat to her compared to all the other athletes she has faced."

Tiffany Teo moved down from her natural weight class of 125lbs to compete at 115lbs. She looked bigger and leaner than her opponent, which, according to Teo, allowed her to move faster in between transitions to capture that early submission.

Moreover, the change to a lower weight class has also given Teo the chance to remain active and eventually take on a new champion that isn’t Xiong Jing Nan, whom she has lost to on two separate occasions.

Recently, Angela Lee failed in her attempt to dethrone Xiong, which means she will head back to atomweight to defend her world title.

Tiffany Teo plans to chill after winning US $50,000 performance bonus

Tiffany Teo put her fellow atomweights on notice by making quick work of a wrestling gold medalist in the first round, earning herself a hefty paycheck for the amazing performance.

In the same post-fight interview, Teo explained what she would do with her well-earned prize money:

“Probably treat myself to a good meal after this. I haven’t really thought about it, maybe go on a short trip, a holiday to treat myself.”

The Singapore-based fighter improved her overall record to 11-2, with her only two losses coming against the reigning strawweight world champion, Xiong Jing Nan. Meanwhile, ‘The Indian Tigress’ fell to a 7-2 record, marking her second back-to-back loss within a nine-month time frame.

