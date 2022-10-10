Tiffany Teo thinks there are better suited MMA fighters than Stamp Fairtex in mixed rules match vs Anissa Meksen

Tiffany Teo is not enthused by the upcoming mixed-rules bout between decorated kickboxer Anissa Meksen and former ONE two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex.

Following the massive success of the Demetrious Johnson versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon crossover bout at ONE: X this past March, the promotion recently announced a unique matchup between two of the best female strikers in the world.

ONE on Prime Video 6, which is scheduled to take place at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on January 13, will serve as a homecoming for Stamp against the French-Algerian standout.

Tiffany Teo, though, has her reservations about that matchup. As far as ‘No Chill’ is concerned, the 23-year-old Thai superstar hasn’t done enough in her mixed martial arts career to earn such billing.

If Teo had her way, she would rather have women’s strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan as MMA’s representative against the striking arts savant Meksen. The No.5-ranked women’s atomweight fighter said in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“I don’t think so. No doubt she is very decorated as a Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, but as an MMA athlete, I feel like she’s still pretty raw and there could be a better representation of the MMA side of things. Even if you get Xiong versus Anissa, that would still be good matchup.”

While Meksen was a multi-time kickboxing world champion before signing with ONE, Stamp is arguably the most accomplished female striker in the promotion. The ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner held world titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai before transitioning to MMA full-time.

Stamp has racked up a respectable 9-2 MMA record so far, with her last bout being a dominant unanimous decision win over Jihin Radzuan. Tiffany Teo, on the other hand, put the women’s 115-pound division on notice with a successful atomweight debut against Ritu Phogat.

A collision course between these two seems inevitable, but ‘No Chill’ might have to wait for Stamp to finish her business against Meksen early next year.

Tiffany Teo lauds Stamp Fairtex’s performance against Jihin Radzuan

After submitting Ritu Phogat with a suffocating rear-naked choke at ONE on Prime Video 2, Tiffany Teo paid close attention to the Stamp Fairtex versus Jihin Radzuan clash.

The Singaporean, after all, will likely face the victor of that match somewhere down the line.

Stamp outclassed ‘Shadow Cat’ for 15 minutes to earn a unanimous decision. Teo admitted she was impressed by the Thai’s amazing performance on the feet, particularly with that pinpoint elbow strike that nearly ended the fight in the third round.

Tiffany Teo said in the same interview:

“Yeah, she landed a really nice elbow, really good timing on that. It was a really exciting fight, and I feel like that bout really hyped up the energy in the stadium.”

Furthermore, ‘No Chill’ gave props to Stamp for dominating a tough opponent like Radzuan.

“I feel like even without that elbow, Stamp would have still won that fight. I feel like when Jihin was trying to close the distance for the takedown, she was taking a lot of clean shots. So I felt that Stamp did more damage.”

