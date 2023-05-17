Earlier this week, UFC fighter Tim Elliot shared in a now-deleted tweet that his wife, Gina Mazany, had cheated on him with a teammate. Elliot accused teammate and friend Kevin Croom of having an affair with his wife Mazany.

He further added that Croom and Mazany had an affair that lasted the entirety of their marriage, and accused both of them of even being unfaithful on their wedding night.

The tweet has since been deleted, but screenshots are still on Twitter. The entirety of the tweet reads:

"You want to see something gross? This is my 'wife' reading vows to my daughter on our 'wedding' night! The guy holding the microphone was my 'friend/teammate' my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire 'marriage' Gina mazany"

Speaking to Pub Sports Radio, Elliot outlined the situation, going over his side of the story. Elliot said:

"I mean it was heartbreaking, and it cost me a lot of money. I put my Vegas airbnb under her name, so she got that. I gave her half of my savings. But technically, we were never married because she just didn't fill out any of the paperwork, we just had a wedding. I didn't even know we weren't married until we had to get a divorce."

Check out the entire interview here:

Tim Elliot to fight next on June 3, Gina Mazany unscheduled as of now

Despite the personal issues, Elliot is still set to step into the octagon on June 3. He is scheduled to face Victor Altamirano at UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi.

MMAGENIUS @MMAGENIUS1 Victor Altamirano will now take on Tim Elliot on June 3rd!



He’s from my hometown! He’s on a 2 fight win streak! Let him cook! Victor Altamiranowill now take on Tim Elliot on June 3rd!He’s from my hometown! He’s on a 2 fight win streak! Let him cook! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🇲🇽 Victor Altamirano 🇲🇽 will now take on Tim Elliot on June 3rd!He’s from my hometown! He’s on a 2 fight win streak! Let him cook! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0MkaTXXhVJ

Elliot holds an 18-12 record and has fought some of the best fighters in flyweight history. He is an experienced customer and is coming off a win against Tagir Ulanbekov. It is unclear, however, how much his personal issues will affect him in the cage.

His supposed wife, Gina Mazany is also an MMA fighter, and holds an 8-6 record in MMA. She has also fought in the UFC previously.

