Tim Tszyu releases statement after upset loss to Sebastian Fundora in bloody 12-round war

Tim Tszyu displayed immense heart but ultimately fell short in a brutal 12-round war against Sebastian Fundora on Saturday night. The Aussie boxer suffered a heartbreaking spilt-decision loss, surrendering his WBC and WBO super welterweight titles to the undefeated American.

Tszyu started brightly, landing a powerful uppercut that stunned Fundora in the early rounds. However, the fight took a dramatic turn when Tszyu sustained a deep cut on his forehead after clashing with Fundora's elbow.

Blood streamed down Tszyu's face throughout the remaining rounds, significantly hindering his vision and forcing him to fight with one hand while desperately trying to clear his sight.

Despite the adversity, Tszyu showcased his fighting spirit battling through 12 rounds. However, Fundora's pressure and jab proved too much to overcome, as he edged out a close victory on the judges' scorecards.

Taking to social media after the fight, Tszyu expressed his disappointment but vowed to return stronger:

"You win some, You lose some. It's how you bounce back. Appreciate all the love worldwide."

Fans unhappy with decision to let fight continue post Tim Tszyu's gruesome injury

Tim Tszyu's night was defined by the gruesome head wound that dominated the entire conversation after his fight with Sebastian Fundora. The accidental elbow from Fundora that split Tszyu's forehead open early in the game, left fans questioning the decision to let the fight continue.

Despite the severe blood loss, the fight was not stopped neither was it ruled a 'No-contest or disqualification.' The graphic nature of the injury drew comparisons to a gunshot wound. One user wrote:

"This is a lot of blood loss, probably stop it."

"Either stop the fight as no-contest or DQ."

"It's a bloodbath. My goodness!"

