Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer: Full video highlights

Tim Tszyu returned to the win column in emphatic fashion, stopping Joey Spencer in the fourth round to claim the vacant WBO Inter-Continental super welterweight title. The bout headlined a packed card, with Tszyu seeking redemption after back-to-back losses.
Spencer, a heavy underdog, stepped into the ring hoping to secure a career-defining victory—but was ultimately overwhelmed by the former champion’s relentless pressure.
From the opening bell, Spencer relied on movement and quick jabs, while Tszyu stalked patiently. Both men exchanged jabs in the first round, with Tszyu gradually ramping up the intensity. By round two, Tszyu was pressing forward with more conviction, cutting off the ring and landing cleaner shots to the body and head.
In the third, Tszyu found his rhythm. He began connecting with heavy combinations, snapping Spencer’s head back and backing him into corners. A flurry of body shots and left hooks visibly wore Spencer down. Although he attempted to clinch and respond with counters, Tszyu’s momentum was undeniable.
The end came in the fourth round. Tszyu unloaded a barrage of punches, punishing Spencer with a final sequence that prompted his corner to throw in the towel at 2:18 of the round.
Main Card:
- Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer TKO (Round 4, 2:18)
- Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa via. TKO (Round 5, 1:08)
- Endry Saavedra def. Mikkel Nielsen via TKO (Round 8, 1:42)
- Koen Mazoudier def. Dan Hill by UD (100-89, 99-90, 98-91)
- Callum Peters def. William Lenehan via TKO (Round 1)
- Isaias Sette def. Brent Walton by UD (48-46 x3)
Prelims:
- Blake Wells def. Andrei Mikhailovich by split decision (59-55, 56-58, 58-56)
- Cody Beeken def. Ryan Daye via TKO (Round 2)
- Cooper O’Connell def. Benjamin Amos via TKO (Round 2)