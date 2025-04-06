  • home icon
  • Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer: Full video highlights

Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer: Full video highlights

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Apr 06, 2025 05:14 GMT
Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer video highlights. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer video highlights. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Tim Tszyu returned to the win column in emphatic fashion, stopping Joey Spencer in the fourth round to claim the vacant WBO Inter-Continental super welterweight title. The bout headlined a packed card, with Tszyu seeking redemption after back-to-back losses.

Check out Tim Tszyu making his way into the ring:

Spencer, a heavy underdog, stepped into the ring hoping to secure a career-defining victory—but was ultimately overwhelmed by the former champion’s relentless pressure.

From the opening bell, Spencer relied on movement and quick jabs, while Tszyu stalked patiently. Both men exchanged jabs in the first round, with Tszyu gradually ramping up the intensity. By round two, Tszyu was pressing forward with more conviction, cutting off the ring and landing cleaner shots to the body and head.

In the third, Tszyu found his rhythm. He began connecting with heavy combinations, snapping Spencer’s head back and backing him into corners. A flurry of body shots and left hooks visibly wore Spencer down. Although he attempted to clinch and respond with counters, Tszyu’s momentum was undeniable.

Check out the final sequence from Tszyu below:

The end came in the fourth round. Tszyu unloaded a barrage of punches, punishing Spencer with a final sequence that prompted his corner to throw in the towel at 2:18 of the round.

Check out the complete fight card results below:

Main Card:

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer TKO (Round 4, 2:18)
  • Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa via. TKO (Round 5, 1:08)
  • Endry Saavedra def. Mikkel Nielsen via TKO (Round 8, 1:42)
  • Koen Mazoudier def. Dan Hill by UD (100-89, 99-90, 98-91)
  • Callum Peters def. William Lenehan via TKO (Round 1)
  • Isaias Sette def. Brent Walton by UD (48-46 x3)

Prelims:

  • Blake Wells def. Andrei Mikhailovich by split decision (59-55, 56-58, 58-56)
  • Cody Beeken def. Ryan Daye via TKO (Round 2)
  • Cooper O’Connell def. Benjamin Amos via TKO (Round 2)
Manjit Sarmah

Manjit Sarmah

Manjit has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since the past 3 years, specializing in covering boxing and MMA. Drawing from his past training in MMA, he brings a unique perspective to his reporting at Sportskeeda, culminating in compelling content.

While Conor McGregor holds a special place as his favorite fighter for the sheer legacy that the Irishman has built in MMA, Manjit's appreciation for the sport extends beyond individual athletes.

While writing, Manjit rigorously fact-checks and ensures the credibility of his sources to provide high-quality content for readers.

Outside of work, his interests include football and he is massive photography lover.

