  • Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Apr 02, 2025 10:30 GMT
Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer fight card details. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
After two consecutive losses, including a brutal knockout defeat, Tim Tszyu’s elite career now hangs in the balance as the Aussie former world champion seeks redemption. Tszyu steps into the ring in Newcastle, Australia, facing 25-year-old Joseph Spencer from Michigan.

With international honors at stake, Tszyu faces immense pressure to prove he still belongs among boxing’s elite, while Spencer looks to capitalize on a massive opportunity. The Newcastle crowd is set to witness an intense battle as both fighters aim to make a statement in the division.

What time is Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer?

Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer will take place on Sunday, April 6, in Australia, which means it will be broadcast on Saturday, April 5, in the United States due to the time difference.

  • Date: Sunday, April 6
  • Time: 11:00 AM AEDT / 1:00 AM GMT / 8:00 PM ET (April 5) / 5:00 PM PT (April 5)
  • Main Event Ringwalks (Approx.): 2:00 PM AEDT / 4:00 AM GMT / 11:00 PM ET (April 5) / 8:00 PM PT (April 5)
How to watch Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer

The fight will be available on Kayo PPV in Australia and will stream internationally via Amazon Prime. Fans can also catch the action live on DAZN with a subscription.

Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer venue

The bout will take place at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, Australia.

Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer fight card

Main Card

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer – 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa – 8 rounds, heavyweight (Australian title eliminator)
  • Endry Saavedra vs. Mikkel Nielsen – 10 rounds, middleweight (WBO International title)
  • Koen Mazoudier vs. Dan Hill – 10 rounds, super welterweight (Australian title)
  • Callum Peters vs. William Lenehan – 5 rounds, super middleweight
  • Brent Walton vs. Isaias Sette – 5 rounds, catchweight (78kg)

Prelims

  • Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Blake Wells – 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Cody Beekin vs. Ryan Daye – 5 rounds, middleweight
  • Cooper O’Connell vs. Benjamin Amos – 4 rounds, super lightweight

