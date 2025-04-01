Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer clash is set for Sunday, April 6, at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, Australia. The 10-round, non-title super welterweight showdown will headline a fight card that also features a heavyweight matchup between Brandon Grach and Liam Talivaa.

The walk to the ring is a pivotal moment in every major fight, transforming the arena into a display of anticipation. These entrances do more than captivate the crowd; they fuel the fighter’s intensity as they step into the spotlight.

Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

While the walkout songs for the Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer showdown have yet to be revealed, we can reflect on the tracks both the boxers have selected in the past to set the tone for their entrances.

With a professional record of 24-2, including 17 knockout victories, Tszyu is currently navigating one of the most challenging phases of his career, having dropped two consecutive fights. The 30-year-old Australian first lost his WBO super welterweight belt to Sebastian Fundora in March 2024 before suffering a third-round TKO defeat to Bakhram Murtazaliev in their IBF title bout in October.

When it comes to selecting walkout songs, 'The Soul Taker' likes to keep things fresh and energetic, often opting for a new hip-hop track for each fight. For his title defense against Fundora, Tszyu made his entrance to a tribute song for the legendary rapper DMX, 'For the Dog', created by artist Julian Outlaw.

For his bout against Murtazaliev, 'The Soul Taker' chose the popular Spanish track 'Si No Quieres No' by Luis R Conriquez and Neton Vega.

Meanwhile, Spencer, with a professional record of 19-1 and 11 knockout wins, is riding a three-fight win streak. His most recent victory came in December, securing a majority decision against Miguel Angel Hernandez. The 25-year-old American’s sole defeat occurred in March 2023, as a seventh-round corner stoppage against Jesus Ramos halted him.

'Small Town Soldier' typically favors calming tracks for his walkouts. For his September 2022 fight against Kevin Salgado, he made his entrance to the uplifting anthem 'Another In The Fire' by Hillsong UNITED.

