Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora: Full results

Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora is in the books. The event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 30 and the main card featured five title fights. This article explores the full event results.

In the main event, Tim Tszyu's WBO super welterweight title and the vacant WBC super welterweight title were on the line against Sebastian Fundora.

Tszyu was expected to defend the title against Keith Thurman. However, Thurman was forced to pull out of the fight due to a bicep injury and was replaced by Fundora.

In the fight, Tszyu exploited the height difference and attacked the much taller Fundora with body shots. Fundora tried to keep Tszyu at the end of his jab.

However, an unfortunate clash opened a huge cut on the top of the champion's head. The profusely bleeding cut seemed to have a significant impact on Tszyu's vision as the fight progressed.

Expand Tweet

Fundora tried to keep the incumbent champion a safe distance away with effective use of his reach while Tszyu did his best work in close range. The fight appeared to be tilting in Fundora's favor in the later rounds. However, Tszyu continued to offer resistance.

In the end, Sebastian Fundora emerged victoriously via a split decision (116-112, 112-116, 115-113) to become the WBC and WBO super welterweight champion.

Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora Results, Erislandy Lara, Julio Caesar Martinez, and Serhii Bohachuk emerge victorious

WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara successfully defended his title with a second-round knockout of Michael Zarafa. Both men started on a cautious note and tried to gauge each others' moves.

Lara figured out his opponent first and countered Zarafa's left jab with a right of his own and secured a knockdown with a straight left. Zarafa got back up but it appeared that he could not balance himself on his feet and the referee waved off the fight.

Expand Tweet

Mexico's Isaac Cruz defeated Rolando Romero to win the WBA super lightweight title. Cruz set the tone early by badly hurting Romero in Round 1. However, Romero showed the heart of a champion and continued to fight.

Romero came back in the fight with efficient combos in Round 5 but the momentum shifted back in Cruz's favor, who marched forward and overwhelmed with powerful shots of his own.

Romero made it out of Round 7 after getting seriously hurt. However, Cruz did not allow him to recover and swarmed with punches from the beginning of Round 8 until the referee stepped in to stop the action.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere, Julio Caesar Martinez defeated Angelino Cordova via majority decision to retain the WBC flyweight title. Serhii

Check out the full card results below:

WBO and WBC super welterweight title fight - Sebastian Fundora def. Tim Tszyu via split decision (116-112, 115-113, 112-116)

WBO and WBC super lightweight title fight - Isaac Cruz def. Rolando Romero via TKO, Round 8

WBA middleweight title fight - Erislandy Lara def. Michael Zarafa via KO

WBC flyweight title fight - Julio Cesar Martinez def. Angelino Cordova via majority decision (113-113, 114-112 X 2)

Interim WBC super welterweight title fight - Serhii Bohachuk def. Brian Mendonza via unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111 X 2)

Curmel Moton def. Anthony Cuba via unanimous decision (80-72 X 3)

Mirco Cuello def. Sulaiman Segawa via unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 78-74)

Kaipo Gallegos def. Eric Howard via unanimous decision (60-53 X 2, 59-54)