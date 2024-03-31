The highly anticipated Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora fight took place on March 30 for the WBO and WBC junior middleweight belts. The event was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tszyu was originally scheduled to fight Keith Thurman on this date but the latter pulled out of the fight due to an injury. This resulted in Fundora stepping in for a title shot.

Before the fight, "The Soul Taker' was an undefeated professional boxer, sporting an impressive record of 24-0. Fundora, on the other hand, had only suffered one loss before the March 30 fight and had a record of 20-1-1.

Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora: Live round-by-round updates

Round 1

Tszyu hit some right hand punches in the opening minute of the fight. Fundora kept popping his jab. 'The Soul Taker' landed a heavy right hand.

Tszyu looked like the better fighter in the round.

Round 2

'The Towering Inferno' stuck to the stategy of using his jab. Tszyu hit him with several body shots. His right hand kept finding a home on Fundora's head, who was bleeding by the end of the round. Tszyu also suffered a brutal cut on the top of his head.

Round 3

Fundora picked up pace and hit Tszyu with multiple uppercuts. 'The Soul Taker' started suffering from impaired vision as blood kept pouring into his eyes. A good round for Fundora.

Round 4

'The Towering Inferno' kept utilizing his jab. Tszyu appeared to be slowing down in the round. Another successful round for 'The Towering Inferno'.

Round 5

Tszyu attempted to land clean shots but Fundora used his reach to manage distance well. The 26-year-old landed some uppercuts on Tszyu.

Round 6

Tszyu opened the round with a body shot. Fundora kept finding success but 'The Soul Taker' also managed to hit him with some heavy blows.

Round 7

The two athletes traded shots as blood continued to pour out of the cut on Tszyu's head. Fundora was also bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Round 8

Tszyu started the round by landing several shots to his opponent's body and head. 'The Towering Inferno' kept landing his jab as Tszyu continued to target his body.

Round 9

The body shots continued from Tszyu. Both fighters found success and landed some good punches.

Round 10

Tszyu struggled with his vision but landed some brutal right hand shots on Fundor's head.

Round 11

Tszyu continued to target Fundora's body. 'The Towering Inferno' used his jab to retaliate. A close round for both fighters.

Round 12

Fundora opened the round with several jab shots. The 26-year-old sued his reach to land some heavy punches but szyu responded with some shots of his own. The two athletes stood in close range and traded heavy blows.

The fight went to the 12-round distance and Fundora was declared the winner via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 112-116, 116-112, 115-113 for 'The Towering Inferno'.

