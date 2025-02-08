"Time to get reckless" - MMA legend's coach offers brutal criticism of Sean Strickland's fighting style ahead of UFC 312 

Sean Strickland will look to become the second two-time middleweight champion with a victory over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. However, renowned MMA coach Firas Zahabi doesn't think the American will emerge victorious at the Qudos Bank Arena. Zahabi was the coach of Georges St-Pierre, a retired two-division UFC champion.

The Tristar gym head coach had accurately picked du Plessis to defeat Strickland when they fought at UFC 297, and he gave the same pick for UFC 312. One of the best minds in MMA, Zahabi broke down the fight again in his recent YouTube show, giving a scathing criticism of Strickland's fighting style.

For Zahabi, the UFC 297 main event fight was extremely close, evidenced by the split decision result, but Strickland looked complacent in the final rounds while du Plessis took more risks. It's this factor that St-Pierre's coach sees as a difference-maker in their upcoming fight.

"Sean Strickland, I think, waits too long to exchange. He’s not as reckless. He’s not as hungry as DDP in that sense. DDP was willing to take shots. DDP was willing to be hurt to take a chance to win. Because here’s the truth, guys, if you’re winning three rounds, you don’t need to fight so hard in round four. You don’t need to fight so hard in round five. Take it very cautiously. Be patient. Watch your exchanges. Exchange when it makes sense for you. However, if the fight is close or you’re behind, now is the time. That’s the time to get reckless," Zahabi said.

As such, the veteran coach claimed du Plessis will have an easier fight at UFC 312. He feels Strickland will be the same fighter who fought at UFC 297 while du Plessis will make necessary changes, keeping the American fighter guessing.

Check out Firas Zahabi's comments about Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis below (4:38):

Firas Zahabi compares fighting styles of Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis

In the UFC 297 main event, all three judges scored the first and last round for Sean Strickland. However, two of the three gave the rounds two, three, and four for Dricus du Plessis. Georges St-Pierre's coach Firas Zahabi agrees with the scorecard, though many believe Strickland was robbed.

Zahabi claimed du Plessis intelligently figured out his American counterpart, even though the latter gained the upper hand in round one with his jab. However, the South African fighter's diverse skillset made it easier for him to bag enough rounds to win the fight.

The 45-year-old pointed out that Sean Strickland was predictable while du Plessis' diverse skillset made him difficult to figure out. The veteran coach noted jabs, teep kicks, and occasional overhand rights were the American's weapons at UFC 297 while du Plessis mixed up with wrestling, stance switches, and spinning attacks. He said:

"It seemed like all Strickland was doing was working the jab and the teep. The jab, the teep, a little bit of kicking here and there from Strickland. A little bit of throwing the right hand, but not too much. I think he overrelies on the jab and his teep."

DDP had kicks. DDP tried spinning attacks. DDP was switching stances. DDP was throwing overhand rights (and) overhand lefts. DDP was scoring takedowns, body lock takedowns, trips. He was much more diverse," Zahabi added [at 0:34 of the above podcast].

