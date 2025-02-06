"Time to hang it up" - Some fans call for retirement while others want the Jose Aldo fight as Dominick Cruz pulls out of UFC Seattle co-main event

The news of Dominick Cruz's withdrawal from UFC Seattle has sparked mixed reactions among MMA fans around the world. While some have said that he should give up fighting, others have shown their interest in a potential Cruz vs. Jose Aldo bout.

Cruz was set to face Rob Font in the co-main event of UFC Seattle on Feb. 22 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. However, the former bantamweight champion has withdrawn from the fight due to an injury, according to the news that was initially reported by a combat sports news outlet Cageside Press. The details of his injury are yet to be revealed as the promotion is currently looking for a replacement. MMA Orbit also posted the news on X.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with one fan writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''If it's serious, time to hang it up. If it's not, this is the universe saying the Aldo fight is the way to go''

Another one stated:

''Yeesh, if it's an injury then retirement time. Homie ain't got nothing to prove.''

Other fans wrote:

''Just retire at this point smh. Now watch Rob have to face a dangerous contender''

''Cruz vs. Aldo not happening is bs. No matter if he wants to stay or retire, we need the WEC kings fighting''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Cruz is a bantamweight legend, amassing a record of 7-3 in the promotion, which included victories over notable fighters like Urijah Faber, TJ Dillashaw, and Demetrious Johnson. His last octagon appearance came three years ago at UFC on ESPN 41 against former title challenger Marlon Vera, where the American suffered a fourth-round knockout defeat. Before that, 'The Dominator' was on a two-fight win streak.

Dominick Cruz discusses his retirement plans

Dominick Cruz was supposed to face Rob Font at UFC Seattle, however, according to the aforementioned reports, Cruz pulled out from the bout after suffering from an injury.

Cruz told hosts Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen during an appearance on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast last month, that UFC Seattle would have been his final octagon appearance regardless of the outcome, saying:

''For me, it is, [it’s] not because of my mentality, not because of my skillset. Yeah, I lost my last fight, but I was in that fight every minute of the fight. When I got finished, I was going for the kill, which got me hurt. It wasn’t one of those situations where I was bowing out of the fight. It was that I was in the fight trying to kill the guy, and I hurt myself, and that led to the finish eventually.” [H/t: BJ Penn]

Check out the video below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.