“Time to show who the real one” - Aliff ready for possible Muay Thai world title banger vs champ-champ Prajanchai

Aliff Sor Dechapan is geared up for possibly the biggest fight of his career. The Thai-Malaysian sensation could get a shot at two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai's ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title after a sublime performance in his last matchup in ONE Championship.

Aliff scored a dominant unanimous decision win over Elmehdi El Jamari in their strawweight Muay Thai fight at ONE Fight Night 32 this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking control of his gym's Instagram page, Aliff said he's mentally prepared to face off against the future all-time great.

He posted through the Kib Boxing and Muay Thai Gym's account:

"The champion stepped up to face me, but I didn’t take a single step back. Time to show the world who the real one is."

Prajanchai was in attendance at the historic Bangkok stadium during ONE Fight Night 32, and he climbed the ring for a quick standoff against Aliff following the 22-year-old's victory over El Jamari.

Although nothing was officially announced, it was implied that Aliff could be challenging Prajanchai for the strawweight Muay Thai gold later this year.

Aliff is one of the fastest-rising stars in ONE Championship, and he pushed his winning streak to four straight fights after his victory over El Jamari.

Prajanchai, meanwhile, is poised to become one of Muay Thai's all-time greatest fighters.

The 30-year-old is a multi-time Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium world champion before he arrived in ONE Championship in 2021.

Prajanchai pushed his notoriety to historic levels when he captured the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Prajanchai says he'd be honored to defend his Muay Thai gold against Aliff

Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes Aliff Sor Dechapan is more than worthy to challenge him for one of his world titles.

In his in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Prajanchai expressed his admiration for Aliff and said it'd be an honor to defend his Muay Thai throne against his younger challenger.

"First of all, I want to say congratulations to Aliff, and I’m sending support to El Jamari. If one day this match does happen, it will be my honor."

