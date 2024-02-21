"Times when Kim Jong Un seems sensible" - Tristan Tate talks about "crazy times" regarding potential impact of globalization on African countries

Tristan Tate appeared deeply affected by Kim Jong Un's thoughts and expressed a strong desire to meet him personally in the future.

Jong Un governs North Korea as a totalitarian regime, inheriting and perpetuating a cult of personality established by his father and grandfather. A 2014 report from the United Nations Human Rights Council proposed the possibility of the nation's supreme leader facing trial for crimes against humanity.

According to a recent report by an X (formerly Twitter) account, Jong Un questioned the credibility of globalization and its impact on countries. He advised African nations against adopting global standards and suggested prioritizing their cultural practices for success instead.

Tristan Tate shortly responded to the statements made by the North Korean leader. The polarizing social media influencer expressed surprise at finding Jong Un's views seemingly rational:

"Man … crazy times when Kim Jong Un seems sensible. Personally I’d like to talk to him now I’ve learned to distrust everything the media says about people. Maybe he isn’t that bad, who knows?"

The 40-year-old politician is widely regarded as one of the most intimidating figures globally, often resorting to fear tactics by threatening neighboring countries with nuclear missile strikes.

North Korea justifies its weapons development as a response to perceived military threats from South Korea and the United States, framing them as preparations for an invasion.

Tristan Tate stands up for Elon Musk amid accusations of bending X rules

Tristan Tate recently came forward to defend Elon Musk amid allegations that the tech tycoon manipulated certain regulations on X to boost his own posts despite this action contradicting the platform's policies.

Tate supported Musk with a nonchalant response to a report from a media outlet, insinuating that the X CEO has the authority to make decisions regarding his platform, irrespective of perceived fairness or inconsistencies:

"Who gives a sh*t? I smoke cigarettes in my own bed but don’t allow women to do the same. It’s MY bed."

The allegation against Musk reportedly pertains to his decision to disable the community notes feature for one of his posts. This function, influenced by community feedback, allows users to comment on posts, including providing fact-checks or presenting opposing viewpoints for context.

Numerous app users have voiced their discontent with this decision, condemning Musk for allegedly flouting the platform's rules and regulations.