“To come back and become a guiding light” – Daniel Cormier on Angela Lee launching Fightstory

Multi-time MMA world champion Daniel Cormier has been touched by Angela Lee’s strength, courage, and determination to speak about her battle with mental health and her drive to be a source of inspiration to other individuals on the same path.

After the longtime atomweight MMA world champion spoke about her battle and her idea behind Fightstory, Daniel Cormier wrapped up the session on ESPN with a short yet touching message to his comrade.

In a voice full of emotions, Cormier, who had to overcome a tough period after losing his three-month-old daughter in a car accident in June 2003, told Angela Lee that her journey to continue inspiring others despite being in a tough spot is something he holds in high regard.

He said:

“Angela, you don't even understand the power you possess by stepping on this platform and sharing your story in this way, in the amount of people that can relate to you, and will take from this and this non-profit.

"Fightstory is one of the most beautiful things that I've seen in a long time. For someone that survived, to come back and become a guiding light, this is going to be amazing.”

Watch the video here:

Since Victoria’s passing in December last year, ‘Unstoppable’ has taken time away from the spotlight to focus on herself, her family, and loved ones.

But in a video and a message published yesterday, the eldest of the Lee siblings uncovered the truth about incidents in the past, including her car accident and the passing of her 18-year-old sister.

Angela Lee, then 20 years of age, had become the youngest MMA world champion before defending her gold twice.

However, as a third title defense approached, the 26-year-old admitted that her car crash in November 2017 was a suicide attempt. In addition, the Hawaii-based athlete shared that her sister took her own life on Boxing Day last year.

Always one to look at the brighter side of things, Lee shared that these past battles have inspired her to grow stronger and set up Fightstory, a non-profit organization focused on helping those battling mental health.

If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who is experiencing them, help is available. In the US, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page.