  • "To KO or get KOed" - MMA fans erupt as Ilia Topuria shows-off thunderous punches ahead of UFC 317 clash against Charles Oliveira

"To KO or get KOed" - MMA fans erupt as Ilia Topuria shows-off thunderous punches ahead of UFC 317 clash against Charles Oliveira

By Dylan Bowker
Modified May 28, 2025 20:16 GMT
Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria (right) has shown off some of his training pre-UFC 317 and fans online are sounding off about it [Images courtesy: @Topuriailia on X and Getty Images]

Ilia Topuria is widely known for his knockout power, with fans indicating how impressed they were by recent training footage of the former UFC featherweight champion heading into UFC 317. Topuria is preparing to take on former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a battle for the vacant crown at 155 pounds, set to be the pay-per-view headliner.

Taking to his personal X account, Topuria broke the fourth wall and showed fans some footage of the kind of training he has been doing heading into this chance to enter the rarefied air of multi-division UFC champions. The surging UFC star captioned the post "four weeks" to indicate how far out we are from this blockbuster bout in the Summer.

Check out Ilia Topuria's recent UFC 317 training footage below:

Several X users built up a sizable thread on X in the aftermath of this post, with many being impressed by how Topuria looks, but also indicating concern for Oliveira heading into this contest.

@fanoffight said:

"To KO or get KOed"

@mrtastytasty stated:

"I won't blame olives if he decides to pull out [crying emoji]"

@gap_mma quipped:

"First round KO"

Check out more fan comments below:

[Screenshots courtesy: @Topuriailia on X]
[Screenshots courtesy: @Topuriailia on X]

Ilia Topuria offered training assistance from a boxing legend

Ilia Topuria has demonstrated both in the octagon and in the footage above heading into this Charles Oliveira fight that he is quite proficient with his hands, but a boxing legend has recently offered up his services as a trainer for the unbeaten pro mixed martial artist.

This offer came in the wake of news that Topuria has parted ways with longtime coaches Jorge and Agustin Climent. The 28-year-old is now in a unique situation, and Roy Jones Jr. has put it out there that he would be interested in working with the standout MMA fighter.

Jones Jr. has achieved success training boxers in recent times and indicated he feels like he can do the same in an MMA context for the Georgian/ Spanish mixed martial artist, as evidenced in a recent interview when Jones Jr. quipped [via Bloody Elbow]:

"I would make a lot of difference [to Ilia Topuria's camp for Charles Oliveira] because I teach how to get the most out of the striking, how to stay set while you're doing it."
"Because in MMA you gotta always be set because guys can take your legs out but the way I fight you always stay set. So I think what I teach would be advantageous to anybody who chooses to indulge in it and get what I really teach."
Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
