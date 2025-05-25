“Today is the big day” – Former UFC star Alistair Overeem announces romantic new chapter with partner

Alistair Overeem recently shared an update about his life, announcing his marriage to his fiancée, Sophie.

In Oct. 2024, Overeem revealed his engagement to Sophie, who is also reported to be the mother of his two daughters. Now, the couple is excited to take their relationship to the next level through marriage and start a new chapter together. The former UFC fighter captioned an Instagram post, saying:

"Today is the big day.. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you baby ❤️"

Check out Alistair Overeem's post below:

Overeem was undoubtedly one of the most formidable fighters in UFC history, with notable victories against Brock Lesnar, Frank Mir, and many others. The Dutchman enjoyed a decade-long career in the leading MMA promotion.

His time in the UFC concluded in 2021 after he was defeated by Alexander Volkov, resulting in his release from the organization.

Joe Rogan expresses his desire to see Alistair Overeem back in the UFC

Alistair Overeem had a controversial career in the UFC, marked by multiple failed drug tests and subsequent suspensions. Despite these issues, Overeem's physical appeal and sheer strength garnered him a following, including UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

In a recent conversation with NFL star Aaron Rodgers on his podcast, Rogan reflected on how the involvement of USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) in the UFC impacted fighters like Overeem. He also expressed his desire to see 'The Demolition Man' return to the octagon, saying:

"When UFC brought in USADA, all of that changed, and people’s physiques melted. They changed dramatically. Alistair Overeem’s the greatest example. Alistair when he fought Brock Lesnar got drug tested, and he was saucy as f*ck... I don't wanna see fat heavyweights. Get the f*ck out of here. I want Alistair back. Get them back on the sauce."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:33:22):

Overeem finished his UFC career with a record of 12-8. Alongside impressive victories, he also endured some brutal losses. Notably, Francis Ngannou's knockout victory over him at UFC 218 is considered one of the most vicious knockouts in the promotion's history.

