Tom Aspinall finds support from Curtis Blaydes as calls mount to strip Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall recently became the longest reigning interim titleholder in UFC history with many in the MMA community thinking the divisional champion Jon Jones should be stripped of his belt. An individual who has previously shared the octagon with Aspinall has also joined in on those calls for Jones to have his belt taken from him.

Curtis Blaydes indicated this sentiment recently when he took to Instagram and shared a post of Aspinall being quoted that he has had enough of waiting around for a title unification bout with Jon Jones. Blaydes shared the post and wrote:

"Can't even blame him at this point Jon should be stripped end of discussion."

[Image Courtesy: @razorblaydes265 Instagram story]

Tom Aspinall and his thoughts on the current Jon Jones scenario

As indicated above, Tom Aspinall has had enough of waiting for Jones and in the same interview with High Performance podcast, he even went as far as saying that the two either need to fight, or he's willing to move on.

While the interim titleholder mentioned there was no such thing as perfection in MMA, Aspinall did mention that 'Bones' is the closest one can get to being flawless in this sport given his track record.

The native of the United Kingdom mentioned that if himself and Jones were to fight that the divisional titleholder would have the advantage over him in terms of that big stage experience under the bright lights. In covering other aspects of that potential matchup though, Tom Aspinall quipped:

"That being said, he's got a lot of miles on the clock and he's fighting one of the most concussive punchers in UFC history. I just think I can exploit it. I think to get out of the way of me for 25 minutes, at this point in his career, without getting hit once -and that's all I need is one - that's going to be very difficult for anybody." [h/t - Sherdog]

