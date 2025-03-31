Tom Aspinall gets 100% real on why the UFC dream was always a realistic proposition for him

Tom Aspinall stated that he never doubted his ability to compete in the UFC. The Brit has been a lifelong martial artist and represents the new generation of heavyweight MMA athletes who bring a well-rounded skill set and athleticism in addition to their trademark power.

During Aspinall's recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, host Logan Paul asked him if fighting in the UFC had been his goal since the early years of his training. Aspinall responded:

"I did, actually. I was actually always training... Like, my dad was an MMA fighter before me. He's a coach, as well. So, he's quite well known around the area and stuff. So it was actually quite realistic, believe it or not. Like, and no one was like, 'Look at this guy.' Everyone was like, 'Oh, well, fair enough.' I was actually very lucky in that regard. A lot of people believed me."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (34:36):

Aspinall, 31, is one of the younger UFC heavyweights. Following in his father's footsteps, he began training in martial arts at the age of seven, eventually transitioning to MMA. Besides the TKO loss due to a knee injury against Curtis Blaydes in July 2022, he has won all of his UFC fights by finishes (6 KO, 2 SUB).

Tom Aspinall could participate in the biggest UFC fight of 2025

Since capturing the interim UFC heavyweight title with a first-round knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023, Tom Aspinall has campaigned for a title unification bout against champion Jon Jones. Although the potential fight has been touted as one of the biggest heavyweight showdowns of all time, it has not come to fruition yet.

Jones has constantly changed his stance on fighting the Brit. After initially refusing to fight, Jones demanded higher pay to take the risk of fighting a young and dangerous fighter in Aspinall. Most recently, the 37-year-old allegedly demanded a six-month training camp to prepare for Aspinall.

Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White, in his interview with TNT Sports, stated that Jones vs. Aspinall will take place and that the discussions are underway for the fight. However, the negotiations have not progressed to the point where the promotion can make an official announcement regarding the fight.

Aspinall and his team met with UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell a few days ago, and the Brit recently teased an announcement without revealing further details.

