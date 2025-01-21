Tom Aspinall gives unfiltered reaction to Jon Jones getting dethroned by Islam Makhachev as Dana White's No. 1 P4P fighter: "A lot of made-up stuff"

Tom Aspinall recently shared his thoughts on Dana White admitting that Islam Makhachev had dethroned Jon Jones as his pound-for-pound (P4P) king after beating Renato Moicano at UFC 311 last weekend.

Makhachev notably defeated Moicano via first-round submission. While Makhachev was originally booked against Arman Tsarukyan, 'Ahalkalakets' was forced out of the bout due to an injury and was replaced by Moicano, who accepted the title fight on a 24-hour notice.

While White has historically opposed Makhachev being the official UFC P4P king in favor of Jones, he finally caved when asked about the Dagestani grappling savant's willingness to fight anyone on short notice at the post-fight presser. In a YouTube video, Aspinall reacted to White's change of heart and said:

Trending

"Now we’re seeing Dana White coming out and saying that he’s the pound-for-pound No. 1 in the world, Islam Makhachev. As we all know, to me, pound-for-pound is a lot of made-up stuff. I don’t look into that. But it’s just funny that he’s kind of jumped ship now from Jon Jones to Islam... Islam did what he was supposed to do: went out there, fought whoever was put in front of him, which is what a champion is supposed to do." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full video below:

Dana White talks potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight clash

Dana White recently talked about Tom Aspinall getting his undisputed heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones this year. White confirmed that a Jones-Aspinall fight was in the works and would take place this year.

Speaking to Jim Rome in an interview, the UFC CEO dismissed rumors about the fight negotiations running into rocky waters and said:

"We're in the works, we're talking on it. I mean, I've said that I'm very confident that fight happens this year... Nothing's holding it up. It's just a matter of getting it done. You know, this stuff, it's not as easy to put these types of fights together as people think they are. They take time, and we'll get it done."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.