Tom Aspinall makes feelings known about Cain Velasquez giving a prediction in favor of Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall recently opened up about Cain Velasquez predicting that Jon Jones would beat him in a potential heavyweight title fight. Aspinall revealed that the former UFC heavyweight champion was among his favorite fighters ever and kept his response respectful.

Ad

Over the past few months, Aspinall has intensified his calls for a title unification bout against Jones and wastes no opportunity to troll the reigning heavyweight king. While 'Bones' mostly ignores his taunts and rarely issues a direct response, Dana White made it clear that the fight will happen at some point.

During a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, the veteran journalist showed a clip of Velasquez sharing his prediction for a potential Jones-Aspinall fight to the interim heavyweight champion. In the clip, Velasquez can be heard saying:

Ad

Trending

"He [Jones] studies, man. He does his homework... I don't think he [Aspinall] beats Jon, no."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When asked for his reaction, Aspinall gave Velasquez his flowers and explained that he didn't take people's opinions to heart. He said:

"I would never react negatively towards Cain, he's one of my favorite fighters ever. The fact that he knows I exist and he's watching my fights is pretty cool to me. Listen, he's an MMA expert himself, if he thinks that, that's fine. I'm not really held up on what people think, you know?... I respect his opinion."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Tom Aspinall addresses Jon Jones reportedly demanding $30 million for title unification fight

Tom Aspinall recently reacted to rumors of Jon Jones allegedly demanding $30 million for a fight against him. He questioned whether this issue arose during the negotitions for the reported Francis Ngannou fight and maintained that 'Bones' deserves "every penny that he makes" thanks to his contribution to the sport.

Ad

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Aspinall was asked about Jones potentially trying to price himself out of a title unification bout and said:

"You mean he's trying to price himself out? Did that happen against Francis Ngannou or was that just a rumor because I don't know the ins and outs of it... I would also agree with the notion that he deserves every penny that he makes because he's done everything that he can."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.