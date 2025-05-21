Tom Aspinall recalls quitting the light heavyweight division after one amateur bout: "I'm a long way off"

Tom Aspinall recently shed light on his struggles with weight cutting and why he could never compete at light heavyweight after making his amateur MMA debut in the division.

While many fighters attempt to cut weight and fight in a lower weight class, In a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, Aspinall shared the reasons for his commitment to the heavyweight division throughout his entire MMA career.

Aspinall said:

"My first amateur fight was at light heavyweight. I was like 17 or 18 years old. The second fight was supposed to be at light heavyweight, but I didn’t make it. So I’ve cut weight twice in my life. I just kind of outgrew it. I walk around at 115 kilos, so I’m a long way off. So it’s gonna be really unhealthy."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (Courtesy: @Redcorner_MMA on X):

Choosing to compete at his natural weight has proven to be the right decision for Aspinall thus far. The Brit is widely regarded as one of the most athletic and well-rounded heavyweights in MMA, and currently holds the interim UFC heavyweight title.

Tom Aspinall highlights his issue with weight cutting in MMA

Concerns about the long-term impact of weight cutting in MMA have been raised, as the practice has led to health complications, compromised performances and even bout cancellations on several occasions. Additionally, many believe that cutting weight goes against the spirit of competition, as fighters can gain a significant size advantage over their opponents with extreme weight cutting, reducing the role of martial arts skills in their victories.

In the aforementioned interview with Demetrious Johnson, Tom Aspinall gave his take on weight cutting, stating:

"People, in their minds, are always like, 'I want the hardest fights possible.'... If you want the hardest fight possible, why are you cutting 30 pounds in a month? Because, then you're trying to have an advantage over your opponent. So, if you want the hardest fight possible, fight at your natural weight then. Nobody fights in their natural weight. Everybody's cutting loads of weight... That means, you want an advantage on your opponent to make it easy for yourself."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (45:53):

