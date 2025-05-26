Tom Aspinall shares optimistic update on Jon Jones fight, fans react: "Going through a mental breakdown"

Fans reacted as Tom Aspinall shared his thoughts about the potential fight against Jon Jones. Aspinall, the interim UFC heavyweight title holder, was expected to face champion Jones in the title unification bout. However, Jones has frequently changed his stance on fighting the surging Brit, with recent comments suggesting that he may retire from competition.

During a recent joint training session, Dutch Kickboxer Rico Verhoeven asked Aspinall if he believes the fight with Jones will happen. Aspinall responded optimistically, stating:

"We hope so... I think we'll get it. I don't know, he's an unpredictable guy. Everybody's got a different idea of what I should do. Some people are like, 'Oh, you should just leave him, and he'll fight you.' Then some people are like, 'The more you talk sh**, the less he wants to fight.'... We're professional fighters, we're supposed to fight each other. That's what we do."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (Courtesy: @ChampRDs on X):

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on Aspinall's statement. While many expressed sympathy for Aspinall, others called for the UFC to strip Jones of his title.

One fan commented:

"Tom should move on."

Another fan wrote:

"This guy is going through a mental breakdown, man."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Jon Jones' brutal reply to Tom Aspinall's recent comments

Tom Aspinall has maintained that he wants to fight for the title, regardless of the opponent. In a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, Aspinall reiterated his stance, stating:

"I've been inactive for nearly a year, and I'm just being told to wait. I don't care about fighting Jon Jones. I just want to be the undisputed champion."

MMA content page Verdict MMA re-shared Aspinall's quote on Instagram. Jones, seemingly amused by the statement, took to the comments section, writing:

"Shut your mouth and do as you’re told. [Laughing emoji]"

With Jones' refusal to fight, Aspinall has officially become the longest-reigning interim UFC champion, surpassing Renan Barao. While UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly assured that Jones vs. Aspinall will take place, fans have been increasingly displeased with Jones' stance.

