Tom Aspinall sheds light on how he is feeling after recent meeting with top UFC brass Hunter Campbell

Tom Aspinall is hopeful about the fight against Jon Jones taking place. Recently, Aspinall shared pictures of himself and his father with UFC's chief business officer Hunter Campbell. The caption "stay tuned" led many to believe that the meeting was conducted to discuss the potential title unification bout against Jones.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Aspinall explained that he and his team had a fruitful meeting with the UFC brass. While adding that Campbell has always been courteous to him and his teammates, Aspinall stated:

"We had a fantastic meeting. Everything went amazing. I understand my position now, I understand what the company is doing now. And, you've got to stay tuned, my friend, because, there is some big news coming!"

When asked if it was fair to say that the discussions are heading in the right direction, presumably about the fight against Jones, Aspinall added:

"I think that's fair. That's fair to say."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (0:57):

Since capturing the interim UFC heavyweight title with a first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023, Aspinall has demanded a title unification bout against Jones, the undisputed heavyweight title holder. However, the American has changed his position on giving Aspinall an opportunity to fight him.

Dana White drops a hint about Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones' comments about fighting Tom Aspinall have been baffling as the heavyweight champion has given a variety of responses, ranging from not wanting to fight Aspinall to expecting a hefty payday to take the risk.

However, UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly stressed that the fight would eventually take place, irrespective of Jones' comments.

In a recent interview with Adam Catterall of TNT Sports, White dropped a major hint about the fight, stating:

"The fight is going to happen. It's just a matter of when now and getting it signed and done, and the fight will happen. It's done but it's not done. Not done enough to sit right here now and announce it and give you a date. But the fight is going to happen."

Check out Dana White's comments below (2:33):

While there has been no official statement from Jones since Aspinall and White's comments, 'Bones' has allegedly demanded a six-month training camp for fighting Aspinall.

