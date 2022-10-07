Chael Sonnen feels Gisele Bundchen will walk out on Tom Brady marriage if he plays another season of football: "She's going 'I'm out if you're choosing that game over your family'"

In light of the recent controversy surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on their potential divorce.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is regarded by some as the best 'Q.B.' in the history of the NFL. Even with all his success, he is striving to achieve more. Throughout his career, the 37-year-old has captured seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs, and three NFL MVPs, among many other accolades.

While discussing the reports on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen is adamant that Gisele Bundchen will walk away if her demands are not met, but believes it's unfair that Tom Brady was put in that position.

"Allegedly, she didn't want him to play football and he's going back to play football and she's going, 'I'm out. If you're choosing that game over your family, I'm out and we can't go any further together.' That's really tough stuff... I have female friends who have told their boyfriends, 'Marry me or I'm gone.'... I put myself in their shoes. If my wife would leave me for any reason, that's not my girl... I don't love that that family is getting broken up... I feel for Brady, I don't think he should have been put in that position."

Rumors continue to circulate around the two celebrities and it seems that the pair have recently hired divorce attorneys, firmly setting their rumored separation in motion.

Tom Brady's decision to play another season

Though it has blown up in the media over the past couple of months, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage has been at odds dating back to 2020. Around that time, the NFL star opened up about the problems the two were having.

Complications once again plagued the relationship when the athlete decided to come out of retirement earlier this year, despite already publicly stating his departure from the sport.

It is thought that Gisele has a list of wants and needs to fulfill in her life and, at 42 years of age, would now love it if the superstar would leave football behind to spend more time with his family.

With Tom Brady deciding to go ahead with his wish and continue lining up for the Bucs for an extra season, this could signal an end to their thirteen years of marriage.

