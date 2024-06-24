Tom Aspinall urges Michael Chandler to "move on" from Conor McGregor fight after UFC 303 saga: "He is in a bad spot"

Tom Aspinall recently weighed in on the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Conor McGregor's octagon return and urged Michael Chandler to move on after their UFC 303 bout was canceled. The former Bellator lightweight champion has been patiently waiting for the Irishman, but a recent injury forced the promotion to postpone their bout to a later date.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the former two-division champion's return after he was announced as the UFC 303 headliner. McGregor eventually withdrew after suffering a broken pinky toe, which resulted in many fans and fighters suggesting that Chandler pursue other bouts.

The UFC on TNT Sports' Instagram account uploaded a clip of the interim heavyweight champion urging 'Iron' to fight another opponent. Aspinall mentioned that Chandler is in a difficult position because of how long he waited but believes it would be best if he moved on from McGregor. He said:

Trending

"We do have to mention [Michael] Chandler as well. He is in a bad spot. He has waited a whole lot of time for this guy [McGregor] and to get it pulled again from under him. In my opinion, he just needs to move on now. He just needs to start looking forward and stuff...Any time McGregor fights, it's a massive fight. Chandler in my opinion, fight somebody else in the meantime and see what happens."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments regarding Michael Chandler below:

Tom Aspinall in similar situation as Michael Chandler in the heavyweight division

Tom Aspinall is definitely a fighter who knows what Michael Chandler is going through as there is still plenty of uncertainty in the UFC heavyweight division.

The Englishman is currently the interim heavyweight champion but won't be challenging for the undisputed heavyweight champion any time soon as champion Jon Jones is expected to fight Stipe Miocic. Aspinall has made it clear that he would like to fight 'Bones', but won't be waiting on the sidelines much longer.

Instead of waiting for the winner of Jones vs. Miocic, Aspinall has instead agreed to defend his interim heavyweight championship against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. The bout is intriguing as the Englishman will have an opportunity to avenge his 2022 loss and make a statement.

Check out Dana White's tweet announcing the UFC 304 card below:

Expand Tweet