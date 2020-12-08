UFC middleweight Tom Breese is set to face Omari Akhmedov at the UFC Fight Night event on January 16th, 2021. Breese is coming off a win in his last Octagon appearance, whereas Akhmedov ended up losing in his most recent fight.

Tom Breese and Omari Akhmedov aim to work their way up the UFC middleweight division

Back in February, Tom Breese returned to the Octagon after around a two-year layoff from professional MMA competition.

Tom Breese fought middleweight contender Brendan Allen in the aforementioned fight. However, he suffered a first-round TKO loss in what proved to be a tough fight to return to after a long period away from the Octagon.

Nevertheless, Breese returned to winning ways in October by defeating KB Bhullar via first-round TKO.

STUNG. 🐝



Tom Breese is back in a BIG WAY.



[ Watch more on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/8J0Htyd7ho — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

On the other hand, Omari Akhmedov was on a three-fight winning streak when he entered his fight against former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman in August.

Akhmedov suffered a unanimous decision loss, which saw his three-fight winning streak snapped, and is now aiming to return to the win column once again.

The matchup between Tom Breese and Omari Akhmedov has been officially announced by the UFC. Many in the MMA community view it as a good stylistic clash, given both fighters’ well-rounded MMA skill-sets.

Advertisement

The UFC Fight Night event on January 16th, 2021 will be headlined by an important matchup

UFC Fight Night 184, also being promoted as UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar, will be headlined by a pivotal five-round featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar.

Max Holloway is a former UFC featherweight champion and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting MMA fighters in the world today. Holloway has time and again been praised for his unparalleled high-volume striking, excellent footwork, and outstanding cardio.

That said, Holloway is currently on a two-fight losing streak and lost his title to Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision in December 2019. He then lost the rematch against Volkanovski via split decision in July this year.

On the other hand, Calvin Kattar is on a two-fight winning streak. He beat Jeremy Stephens via second-round KO in May 2020 and then besting Dan Ige via unanimous decision in July.

Official!



Birmingham's Tom Breese 🇬🇧 is going to kick off 2021 against Omari Akhmedov on Jan 16! pic.twitter.com/P4iIgedkIK — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 7, 2020

Which fighter do you believe would emerge victorious in the fight between Tom Breese and Omari Akhmedov? Sound off in the comments.