Tom DeBlass warns favorite Reinier de Ridder - “Anatoly has that one-punch KO power!”

Friday night’s main event clash between ONE two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder and interim heavyweight world titleholder Anatoly Malykhin will be a classic battle of striker vs. grappler. ‘The Dutch Knight’ will put his spectacular submission skills to the test against the heavy-handed Russian finisher.

With two vastly different styles and a penchant for putting their opponents to sleep, fans and fighters alike are split as to who will come out on top when ONE Championship returns to the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

According to mixed martial arts veteran Tom DeBlass, Reinier de Ridder will get the job done via submission but knows that you can never count out Malykhin’s raw power. Speaking to ONE Championship, DeBlass said:

“I’m going to go with de Ridder by submission. However, Anatoly has that one-punch KO power!”

With 16 career wins, ‘The Dutch Knight’ has an impressive 12 victories by way of submission. This includes wins over some of the best fighters under the ONE Championship banner, including Aung La N Sang, Kiamrian Abbasov, and Vitaly Bigdash. On the flip side, Anatoly Malykhin has 11 career wins with 7 knockouts.

We can’t tell you how it’s going to end, but we can safely say it will be nothing short of spectacular. Fans in North America can catch all the action live and for free on Amazon Prime Video with an active subscription.

Anatoly Malykhin believes his main event showdown with Reinier de Ridder will come down to character

Reigning interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin believes his highly anticipated main event matchup with Reinier de Ridder on Friday night will come down to who has the strongest character and a greater will to leave Manila with the light heavyweight world title.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin shared his thoughts on the contest and where he believes he holds the advantage:

“I cannot say that a man with a 14-0 record has any weaknesses, especially one who holds two belts. I think the one who has the stronger character, who is better prepared, who wants to win the belt more will win. I think I have the advantage in the stand-up.”

Anatoly Malykhin undoubtedly has the advantage on the feet. The question is, can he keep the fight standing? Reinier de Ridder has absolutely dominated the best fighters in the world with his elite grappling skills.

Will Malykhin have the power and skill to avoid the takedown or will the Russian juggernaut become another victim of de Ridder’s legendary squeeze?

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin will be broadcast live on Friday, December 2

